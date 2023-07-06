Cities of Opportunity: America's Top Spots for Blue-Collar Work

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2023 --MyEListing.com, a free-to-use commercial real estate data and listing platform supporting newcomers and professionals from all corners of the industry, recently published a report outlining the top 10 cities in America for Blue Collar Workers.



According to the report, the cities are:



1. Springfield, MO;

2. Fort Wayne, IN;

3. Detroit, MI;

4. Birmingham, AL;

5. Buffalo/Cheektowaga, NY;

6. Rochester, NY;

7. Gillette, WY;

8. Oklahoma City, OK;

9. Anchorage, AK; and

10. Pittsburgh, PA.



The factors that were used in the report to create this list include the number of job opportunities available to blue collar workers, salaries, benefits, and cost of living in each city.



"Today's blue-collar jobs are varied, with many positions in manufacturing, food service, farming, and construction," says the report. "While white-collar workers are perceived as earning higher wages than their blue-collar counterparts, this isn't always true."



According to the report, blue collar workers have enjoyed significant wage gains between January 2021 and March 2023: Those working in leisure and hospitality saw hourly wages grow by over 21%; those in construction and retail saw 12% wage growth; and those in warehouse and transportation saw 11% wage growth.



You can read the full report here: https://myelisting.com/commercial-real-estate-news/1599/top-10-cities-for-blue-collar-workers/



MyEListing.com is a national commercial real estate marketplace and data platform. Users can sign up for free and get access to accurate local market intelligence, comp software, a national agent directory, and more. The site also supports other players in the industry, including NAI Global, Colliers, and Cushman & Wakefield.