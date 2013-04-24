Citigroup and Rite Aid Corporation Announcements: (NYSE:C), (NYSE:RAD)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2013 --Citigroup, Inc. (NYSE:C) and the United States Olympic Committee announced that Citi will continue its support of Team USA as the official bank partner of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Teams through 2016. To mark its 200th anniversary, Citi was an official sponsor of Team USA in 2012 for the first time in the company’s history.



“We are excited to continue our support of Team USA through the 2016 Games in Brazil,” said Citi CEO Michael Corbat. “Our first-ever USOC sponsorship last year proved to be a meaningful platform to engage colleagues while showcasing our innovative banking products to clients and consumers. Supporting our U.S. Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls on their journey from ambition to achievement captures how we aspire to help our clients reach their goals and we are proud to be a part of the Olympic Movement.”



Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions.



Find out how this announcement could benefit C here:



http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=C



Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) has unveiled a new Riteaid.com, redesigned to offer a more personalized and engaging experience to Rite Aid’s online customers. The new website provides visitors with easier access to Rite Aid’s online pharmacy services, important health and wellness information, Rite Aid’s online store, savings and more. Rite Aid worked with Razorfish Healthware, the global leader in digital and healthcare communications, on the redesign.



“Today’s customer expects more from their online experience than ever before, so it’s critical that our website not only meets but exceeds their expectations,” said Ken Martindale, Rite Aid chief operating officer. “More than just a new look and feel, the new Riteaid.com reinforces our brand commitment to the health and wellness of our customers. Designed with them in mind, Riteaid.com offers a friendly and highly-personal experience, whether customers are managing their wellness+ account, shopping our online store or managing their prescriptions.”



Find out if this is the moment investors been waiting for before trading RAD here: http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/market-scan/?symbol=RAD



About MonsterTradingAlerts.com

MonsterTradingAlerts.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. MonsterTradingAlerts.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. MonsterTradingAlerts.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals MonsterTradingAlerts.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the MonsterTradingAlerts.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.MonsterTradingAlerts.com



Disclosure

MonsterTradingAlerts.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit MonsterTradingAlerts.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.monstertradingalerts.com/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Alexander K. Neumann

Monster Trading Alerts

info@MonsterTradingAlerts.com

347-905-5009