CITrades Announces Corporate Cruise for Their Exclusive Corporate Investors

Stoney Ground, Anguilla -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2016 --CITrades, a distinguished online platform for digital options trading, is pleased to announce the CITrades Corporate Cruise. This 6 day/5 night cruise promises to be an experience of a lifetime, available to the company's exclusive corporate investors free of charge.



Within five years from its inception, Citrades.com has emerged as a highly preferred destination for trading digital options online. The company was created by a group of highly accredited Wall Street brokers dedicated to empowering everyone to invest through an educational platform. CITrades is known for delivering new trading solutions that are simple to use, yet provide the value people expect from a worldwide leader. Offering a wide range of investment solutions to clients both small and large, CITrades has relied primarily on word of mouth to spur its' growth.



Within the company's limited lifespan, the Corporate Division of CITrades has grown steadily. They have done exceedingly well to keep profiting consistently while not suffering the demise of many good investment funds that overwhelmed their own capacity by being over-ambitious. Consistently outperforming the investment instruments and expectations, the company has amassed a group of extremely proficient brokers and analysts with extraordinary track records.



The company's think-tank now believes that they have reached a point where they can comfortably expand their operations to new developments and territories under full regulation, without affecting the current business model. To that end, CITrades will soon be announcing a partnership with one of the largest multinational banks that will be providing the necessary liquidity and infrastructure to aid them in undertaking this expansion successfully.



The CITrades Corporate Cruise will be organized to celebrate the new growth avenue undertaken by CITrades' Corporate Division. CITrades' Corporate Division Administrator Bernard Howard recently said, "In light of our past and current achievements, and to celebrate the new path CITrades' Corporate Division is undertaking, we are excited to announce the CITrades Corporate Cruise - a 6 day/5 night experience of a lifetime, currently free to all exclusive corporate investors!"



Official sources have revealed that the 6 day/5 night extravaganza is expected to be much more than just celebration. This cruise will also provide an opportunity to relax and network with some of the market's most influential investors. During the cruise, the attendees can also utilize the on board mentorship facility to enrich themselves with the intricacies of the corporate division.



To become a part of this celebration or to find out more, please visit https://www.citrades.com/



About CITrades

