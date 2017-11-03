City Auto Body Partners with BizIQ

Newport, RI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2017 --City Auto Body, a collision repair and auto body paint provider in Newport, RI, has announced a new partnership with BizIQ, a firm specializing in local search engine optimization and small business marketing. Together, the two companies will seek to strengthen City Auto Body's reputation online and throughout its real-world service area.



A first step in the partnership can already be seen in the enhancement of City Auto Body's website. BizIQ has helped the company to optimize its website for design, readability, content and more. The updated site includes professionally written copy, a comprehensive overview of the company's services and a responsive new design to accommodate desktop and mobile users alike. This revamped website is the catalyst for driving brand appeal and accessibility for the company.



BizIQ's next steps in helping City Auto Body establish itself as the premier auto body shop in Newport, RI are diverse. BizIQ will assist with inbound lead generation, updates to the company's profiles across the web, brand and reputation management, improved SERPs and more. All efforts will be aimed at establishing City Auto Body's longstanding reputation for quality in the digital space.



"For decades, we've been well-known for quality and excellence by our local customers. Now, the time has come for us to grow our digital brand to match this reputation online," said Joseph Alves, owner of City Auto Body. "BizIQ is going to help us continue to establish our online presence for the future, so we can continue to provide our local-area customers with the same great level of service we're known for."



About City Auto Body

Founded in 1947, City Auto Body has set itself apart as a destination for collision repair and auto paint color matching in Newport, RI for decades. The shop offers a complete gamut of bodywork services, including dent repair, frame straightening, welding, bumper replacement and three-stage auto paint.



City Auto Body is affiliated with the Auto Body Association of Rhode Island (ABARI) and is an I-CAR Certified repair shop. It offers free estimates on service and prides itself on quick turnaround and quality workmanship, regardless of make or model.



For more information about City Auto Body and its service offerings, please visit its website at http://www.cityautobodyri.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding small business local search optimization or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.