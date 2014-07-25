City Based Clinic Offers Long-Lasting Laser Hair Removal for All Skin and Hair Types

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2014 --City Hair Removal is a specialist laser hair removal clinic centrally located in Fenchurch Street, London. The clinic has been in business for more than two decades, they employ experienced and highly trained staff and have invested in state of the art machines to perform laser hair removal.



The clinic says that Laser hair removal provides their clients with extremely long lasting, usually permanent results. Laser light is used to target a pigment called melanin, melanin is located within the hairs root and gives the hair it’s colour, the more melanin a hair contains the darker it's colour will be. Light from the clinics state of the are machines is attracted to the melanin within the root, once it finds this pigment it gently heats the root until it is permanently destroyed and cannot produce any more hair.



City Hair Removal have invested in four different types of laser hair removal machine. City Hair Removals investment means they can now treat virtually any skin and hair colour combinations. The only hair that cannot be effectively treated by City Hair Removal is grey or white hair, grey and white hairs are effectively dead and contain no melanin.



The four types of laser machine available at City Hair Removal are The Duetto, Soprano XL, ND:YAG and Alexandrite. In order to help the clinic ascertain which machine is right for each client and how many treatments will be required City Hair Removal offers a free patch test to all new clients.



About City Hair Removal

City Hair Removal is located a short walk from many tube, rail and Dockland Light Railway stations. The clinics nearest tube stations are Tower Hill and Monument at just a four minute walk away. The clinic currently has a number of summer special offers that can be found here and is open 6 days a week, late opening until 9pm is available 3 days a week Wednesday to Friday, on Saturdays the clinic opens at 10am and closes at 5pm.