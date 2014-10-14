City Based Clinic Receives Positive Testimonials for Rosacea Treatment

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2014 --Roscea is a chronic skin condition that often effects women of northern European descent but it can effect men and people of other ethnicities too. Rosacea is commonly diagnosed between the ages 30 and 60, to start the condition causes recurring redness on the cheeks, nose, chin or forehead. In some cases rosacea may appear on the chest, neck, ears and scalp.



Rosacea is thought to be a hereditary condition that has a number of triggers, alcohol and caffeine are very common triggers. Rosacea flare-ups may be caused by the sufferers diet, allergies, sun exposure, emotional state and even the weather. Although the condition is chronic and has no known cure Pulse Light Clinic are seeing tremendous results with their treatment methods, the clinic administers IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) therapy and works with clients to identify individual dietary triggers.



Pulse Light Clinic have been administering IPL and treating rosacea for more than two decades, they have put a tremendous amount of research into the condition and identifying common triggers. On their rosacea diet page the clinic say, “Over the past eight years here at the Pulse Light Clinic we have seen that following a rosacea diet has produced mixed results. Most of our clients are City workers who are time pressured to say the least and have very little time to adhere to strict dietary demands. Consequently we have devoted considerable resources to supplementary research for Rosacea and have worked closely with nutritionists to find the most applicable supplementation to be used in conjunction with IPL for the control of the condition.”



The clinic has received positive feedback from numerous clients, on this page a client called Christina says, “I have always suffered from Rosacea (facial redness), especially in the areas around the nose and cheeks. After just a couple of sessions of IPL Treatments at the Pulse Light Clinic, I saw a hudge reduction in redness and improvement in my general skin appearance. I am greatly looking forward to seeing the results after a full course of treatment! I would highly recommend treatment at Pulse Light Clinic, the staff are very knowledgeable and friendly and the facilities lovely and central.”



About Pulse Light Clinic

Pulse Light Clinic is open from 10am to 8pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 5pm Saturdays. The clinic is on several major bus routes and within walking distance of several tube and rail stations. Directions to the clinic and travel information can be found on the clinics map page.