Coral Gables, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2015 --Avant-Garde Salon and Spa is proud to have been awarded the 2015 Spectrum Award for excellence in customer service. Avant Garde strives to always provide the best customer service to all their hair salon and spa customers.



Visit Avant-Garde Salon and Spa to get the latest hair styles by a master hair stylist and achieve the perfect look for your this holiday season. Known throughout South Florida as well as beyond, Avant Garde provides professional hair and beauty services. They staff expect to create the best looking Balayage hair styles, Ombre and hair highlights. Avant Garde is certified in Great Lengths hair extensions and uses Olaplex to achieve the healthiest hair looks! Balayage hair styles, Ombre and hair highlights.



About Avant-Garde Salon and Spa

Established in 1976, Avant-Garde Salon and Spa in Miami is a South Florida premier salon located in Coral Gables. Avant Garde motto, "Experience the Experience", prides itself on providing not only the best salon and hair styling services. They offer fully equipped beauty and spa treatment rooms where you can enjoy facials with the exclusive French skincare line, CARITA or rejuvenate with a relaxing Swedish spa massage.



The salon prides itself on only using the best products on the market, including Olaplex, Kerastase, Moroccanoil, L'Oreal and Great Lengths Hair Extensions.



Avant-Garde Salon offers a wide array of hair styling and beauty services; the professional salon staff is known for creating some of the best hairstyles and up-dos for special events, weddings, local TV station celebrities and celebrities.



Call the Salon to schedule an appointment with an Avant-Garde Salon and Spa!



For More Information on Avant-Garde Salon and Spa please visit:

http://www.avantgardesalonandspa.com