City Collision Emerges as the Leading Provider of Auto Body Repair in Fox Chapel and Oakland, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, PA -- 09/04/2019 -- As a locally owned and operated company, City Collision has been specializing in auto body collision repair in Pennsylvania since it's opening. With years of combined experience in the industry, City Collision is the top choice for auto collision repair and auto glass repair and replacement.



The skilled technicians, mechanics, and painters at City Collision are ready to get the car looking and running like a new. They have expertise in estimating, making sure that the clients have the most accurate price quote possible.



As a premier service, City Collisions aims to deliver accurate estimates, offering permanent solutions to ensure that the performance and functionality of the vehicle are restored.



The highly-trained technicians at City Collisions use the latest auto body shop technology to bring the damaged fenders, broken frames, and dented doors back to life.



The experienced auto body repair technicians are dedicated to providing exceptional service with industry-leading customer satisfaction. They also offer original components, unlike others.



As a leading auto body shop in East Liberty and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, they have thousands of auto paint colors in quality formulations that range from single-stage urethane to basecoat/ clearcoat urethane. They also offer professional services for auto glass repair and replacement.



The professionals at City Collisions are all certified, and insurance company approved. They offer same-day service in most situations. At City Collision, all paperwork is done with impeccable precision and care. The professionals at City Collision make sure the auto glass is replaced correctly, the first time.



Being a leader in the industry, City Collision uses advanced digital diagnostic equipment and precise vehicle frame measuring systems to eliminate all major and minor issues that may cripple the vehicle, snatching its performance and functionality.



For more information on auto body repair in Fox Chapel and Oakland, Pennsylvania, visit https://www.citycollision.net/collision-repair-pittsburgh-fox-chapel-oakland-squirrel-hill-wilkinsburg-east-liberty-pa/.



About City Collision

City Collision has taken the latest collision repair technology and applied it using good old-fashioned personal service. They treat their customers like they're the most important people in the world.