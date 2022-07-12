City Collision Ensures Maximum Return on Resale with Automotive Detailing in Pittsburgh and Oakland, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2022 --Even the best car requires cleaning and detailing. As the vehicle travels, dirt and dust collect on the exterior surface, making it look dull and uninteresting over time. Automotive detailing is a great way to eliminate these issues by expertly cleaning and detailing vehicles to improve their appearance and protect all-new and pre-owned vehicles from fading and other types of damage.



Automotive detailing is a specialized subset of the more significant automotive industry. It involves preserving, restoring, and enhancing a vehicle's paint and finish. It also consists of the maintenance and care of a vehicle's interior, including the cleaning and protection of the upholstery, the cleaning and protection of the carpet, and the washing and drying of the vehicle's exterior. The automotive detailing process involves using specialized equipment, such as car shampoo, car cleaners, car wax, and car polishes.



As for exterior automotive detailing, it is accomplished by cleaning and polishing the vehicle, vacuuming, and washing it with a power wash. City Collision is a leading auto spa service provider specializing in automotive detailing in Pittsburgh and Oakland, Pennsylvania.



Ever since the company started its journey, City Collision has honed in on a strong core focus of providing the highest quality car care. The mission is to provide customers with superior car care, so they can look forward to renewing their vehicle's warranty as often as possible.



High-grade detailing extends the vehicle's life by ensuring optimal surface protection and a longer-lasting, show-room appearance. By protecting the finish, a detailed car can maintain its presence for years before it needs a touch-up. It also makes the car safer by reducing the amount of tire marks on the car's finish.



To prevent the spread of illness, the car must be wiped down with clean water after it has been used. Automotive detailing can mean the removal of a variety of germs and bacteria, which can cause illness. Thus, it also helps prevent the driver and passengers from getting sick from an unclean interior.



For more information on car alignment in Pittsburgh and East Liberty, Pennsylvania, visit https://www.citycollision.net/wheel-alignment-car-alignment-squirrel-hill-oakland-wilkinsburg-fox-chapel-pittsburgh-liberty-pa/.



Get in touch with City Collision Inc at 412-471-9995.



About City Collision

City Collision has applied the latest collision repair technology using good old-fashioned personal service. They offer Auto Body Repair, Collision Repair, Wheel Alignment, and Dent Removal.