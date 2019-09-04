City Collision Excels in Auto Body Repair in Fox Chapel and Oakland, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2019 --Completing routine service and maintenance is vital to keeping a car, truck, or SUV running strong. No matter what, car issues will arise, and every vehicle will display certain warning signs.



To reduce the potential for breakdown and expensive repairs, routine maintenance and services are highly recommended. City Collision is widely regarded for their quality auto body repair in Fox Chapel and Oakland, Pennsylvania.



As a full-service company, the professionals at City Collision bring their experience and expertise, offering a top-notch solution to ensure that the performance of the vehicle is restored. With years of experience in the industry, they can successfully ramp up the functionality and performance of any car they handle.



From engine tune-ups to an oil change, City Collision can restore it to factory condition, eliminating all the ancillary issues. The professionals use advanced frame measuring technology to ensure the frame is aligned correctly. Proper alignment is critical to maintaining appropriate gap between panels. By doing so, the integrity of the original factory sealing can be achieved. Subsequently, wind noise can be eliminated, and the vehicle's interior can be protected from the elements.



Maintaining a straight trajectory is extremely important. A misaligned frame can make it impossible to achieve proper front and rear wheel alignment. The trustworthy professionals at City Collision can realign the frame of the vehicle using their frame machine, restoring it to factory condition and eliminating all significant issues.



City Collision uses the latest in computer color matching to ensure the newly painted areas of the vehicle match the untreated areas. The technicians use a technique which melds the new finish with the old, creating a seamless look and perfect match. They schedule an appointment to inspect and assess the damage to the vehicle and provide a written estimate.



For more information on body shop in East Liberty and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, visit https://www.citycollision.net/.



About City Collision

City Collision has taken the latest collision repair technology and applied it using good old-fashioned personal service. They treat their customers like they're the most important people in the world.