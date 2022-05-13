City Collision Handles Wheel Alignment in Pittsburgh and East Liberty, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2022 --Car owners are often very particular about an oil change or battery replacement. When the old battery seems to be on its last leg, it is pretty evident that they would change it. However, many often tend to overlook wheel alignment. Interestingly, wheel alignment comes with serious perks, such as greater fuel efficiency, a smoother ride, and better vehicle safety.



Misalignment can bring down gas mileage by up to 10%. Besides, such tires drag terribly, causing immense discomfort during the journey. In other words, it causes costly consumption of gases. To conserve fuel and fill up less, it is time to invest in a wheel alignment in Pittsburgh and East Liberty, Pennsylvania.



The tires being out of alignment can cause the vehicles to pull to the left or right, leading to a jarring, bumpy, or even vibration-filled ride. Having a wheel alignment ensures a smooth ride and an excellent behind-the-wheel experience.



Misalignment of the wheels makes it difficult to steer. It requires car owners to hold the steering wheel at an awkward angle to drive the car straight or veering from side to side. This lack of control is likely to cause an accident. City Collision helps with proper wheel alignment, enabling car owners to steer clear of those problems while maintaining stable control of the car.



Due to misaligned tires, even a small jolt could lead to big problems. For example, hitting a pothole can cause severe damage to the tires and suspension system. An investment in a wheel alignment can prevent car owners from shelling out big bucks for more extensive auto repairs down the road.



At City Collision, the professionals can help clients choose the right tire for their specific vehicle. They offer tires for all makes and models of cars. From tire sales and mounting to balancing and rotation, City Collision handles it in style.



