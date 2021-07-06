City Collision Inc. Emerges as a Widely Trusted Body Shop in Pittsburgh and Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2021 --City Collision Inc. is a well-established and popular body shop in Pittsburgh and Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania. They had started their operations in 1991 as a small 6-bay garage. Back then, they provided auto body and paint services and functioned as an independent collision repair center. However, gradually the number of clients coming to them began to grow owing to their reliable services steadily. City Collision Inc. has gotten a lot of business due to referrals and word-of-the-mouth advertising over the years. They have managed to spread their operations considerably. They now have two independent repair facilities that house four frame machines, a frame measuring system, three cutting-edge paint booths, and a computerized paint mixing system. They are especially popular for being a direct repair facility for most insurance companies throughout western Pennsylvania.



Ensuring utmost customer satisfaction and contentment is the prime objective of City Collision Inc. They strive to provide that by maintaining premium quality, precision, and professionalism in all their services. Their staff members always treat their customers in a highly courteous and respectful manner. These technicians additionally have spent a lot of time and resources developing a systematic and efficient process that aids in facilitating a prompt turnaround and professional car repair results. Hence, one can be assured to avail the most competitive solutions for car alignment in Pittsburgh and East Liberty, Pennsylvania through City Collision Inc.



City Collision Inc. has been recognized for adequately implementing the United States Environmental Protection Agency's Design for the Environment in "Best Practices in Collision Repair" and is renowned for being the first Green Automotive Repair Facility of Pittsburgh. City Collision Inc. is dedicated to green practices that promote environmental protection and reduces their carbon footprint.



Contact City Collision Inc. at 412-281-6250.



