City Collision Inc. Offers Best Services for Dent Repair in Pittsburgh and Wilkinsburg Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2019 --City Collision Inc. is a renowned company that offers efficient collision repair services to people throughout the region of western Pennsylvania. This company initially started as a small garage. Over the two decades, it has grown into a big enterprise that features two 10,000 square foot facilities, as well as several cutting-edge equipment needed to complete car repair works. It is now additionally considered to be the best collision center in East Liberty and Squirrel Hill Pennsylvania. The City Collision has been recognized for efficiently implementing the United States Environmental Protection Agency's Design for the Environment in "Best Practices in Collision Repair." It has been recognized as the first Green Automotive Repair Facility of Pittsburgh.



The City Collision makes use of advanced automotive repair technologies for their projects. The staff of this company has spent multiple years in developing an efficient process that facilitates a swift turnaround and professional car repair results that people deserve. Through them, people can acquire the most advanced services for dent repair in Pittsburgh and Wilkinsburg Pennsylvania.



The use of technology at the City Collision even includes state-of-the-art frame measuring machines. This machine can efficiently realign the structure of a vehicle, thereby restoring it to the factory condition and eliminating all types of ancillary issues. This company additionally uses the latest computer color matching techniques to make sure that the newly painted areas of their clients' vehicles adequately match their untreated areas. The finish technicians belonging to the City Collision typically use a technique known as 'blending' that effectively melds new finish with the old one, subsequently resulting in a perfect match and seamless appearance.



To contact City Collision with questions or to schedule an estimate for a repair job, people can give them a call at 412-281-6250 or 412-471-9995. They also can be reached out through the contact form present on their website.



About The City Collision

The City Collision is a prestigious Pennsylvania based company that caters to the people Fox Chapel, Squirrel Hill, Oakland, Wilkinsburg and its surrounding areas.