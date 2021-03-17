City Collision Inc. Offers Competent Car Detailing in Pittsburgh and Oakland, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2021 --City Collision Inc. has been providing quality collision repair services to customers throughout western Pennsylvania for more than two decades. This business started as a small garage and now has developed into a company with two 10,000 square foot facilities. City Collision Inc. offers reliable solutions for dent repair, car alignment, and windshield replacement in Pittsburgh and Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania.



Cars are a valuable investment, and hence vehicle owners should try to take measures that keep their vehicles operating for a long time. Among the prime steps taken to ensure this fact is to paint both the interiors and the car's exterior. To make sure that their car exterior looks its best, it would be a prudent move for people to seek professional detailing services. City Collision Inc. is one of the most reliable service providers of car detailing in Pittsburgh and Oakland, Pennsylvania. They offer multiple packages for car detailing, among which people can opt to seek out the one that perfectly fits their specific requirements and also comes under their budget.



City Collision Inc. even offers ceramic coating services to their customers, which the help of which they can improve the appearance of their car as well. Typically applied by hand, this coating blends with the paint of a car and creates an additional hydrophobic layer of protection. There are several benefits of choosing a ceramic coating for a vehicle. Firstly, it helps protect the exteriors of a car from UV rays, which can fade and dull down its finish. Secondly, the ceramic coating also protects against chemical stains that can occur due to air pollutants. Lastly, as this coating is hydrophobic, it can add a glossy look to the vehicle while also making it easier to clean.



Give City Collision Inc. a call at 412-471-9995.



About Give City Collision Inc.

Give City Collision Inc. offers a host of car repair solutions to the people of Pittsburgh, East Liberty, Fox Chapel, Oakland, and its nearby areas.