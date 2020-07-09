City Collision Inc Offers Efficient Car Alignment in Pittsburgh and Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/09/2020 --City Collision Inc. was established in 1991 and had been catering to the people of western Pennsylvania for more than two decades. While this business started as a small garage, it has now expanded to a massive company with two 10,000 square foot facilities and is equipped with a host of high-end equipment that is needed to provide exceptional work. This company uses the latest collision repair technology and ensures its efficient application with old-fashioned personal service. City Collision Inc is among the best stops to seek out windshield replacement services in Pittsburgh and Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania.



Only a car that is in perfect mechanical condition would start quickly, perform effectively, and run smoothly. A fine-tuned engine, precision transmission, and excellent brakes are crucial to a car, but so are its tires, windshield, and other items. The City Collision Inc. offers comprehensive car repair services, and hence one can visit them for any issue they might be having with their vehicle. This company offers quite a complete car repair services.



Fender benders, potholes, and everyday wear and tear tend to take a toll on the alignment and suspension of the vehicle. The issues of bad shocks, struts, and misalignment can result in premature tire wear and harm the overall handling of a vehicle. City Collision Inc. is known to offer car alignment in Pittsburgh and Squirrel Hill, Pennsylvania.



They are renowned for their 4-wheel alignment services and light suspension work that makes sure that a vehicle drives straight and does not meet with an unfortunate accident.



City Collision Inc can be contacted at 412-281-6250. One can also fill out the contact form present on their website to reach out to them.



About City Collision Inc

City Collision Inc is a local business that majorly caters to East Liberty, Squirrel Hill, Oakland, Wilkinsburg, Fox Chapel, Pittsburgh, and their nearby regions.