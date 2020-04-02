City Collision Inc., Offers Efficient Services for Car Dent Repair in Pittsburgh and Squirrel Hill Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2020 --City Collision Inc. is one of the most renowned and widely trusted car collision repair service providers in West Pennsylvania. They are known to provide quite prompt and efficient services of automobile windshield replacement in Pittsburgh and Wilkinsburg Pennsylvania.



City Collision Inc. initially started as a small garage, however owing to its consistent quality service, it has, over the years, flourished into an expansive company that has two 10,000 square foot facilities. Staying at par with the current trends and technologies, at the facilities of the City Collision, one can find several cutting-edge equipment meant for complete car repair works.



Numerous types of car-related projects are completed at the City Collision with the help of advanced automotive repair technologies. The professionals belonging to this company has spent a considerable amount of resources and time in developing a systematic and efficient process that helps in facilitating a fast turnaround and professional car repair results. The City Collision especially boasts of offering the most suitable services for dent repair in Pittsburgh and Squirrel Hill Pennsylvania. The professionals of City Collusion typically make use of start-of-the-art frame measuring machines when working on dent removal or repairs. Such devices can effectively realign the framework of a vehicle and makes the process of dent repairs much easier and faster. To make sure that the newly painted areas of the cars can match their untreated areas adequately, the City Collusion professionals typically use the latest computer color-matching techniques. The finish technicians of this company have been trained in techniques referred to as 'blending' that goes a long way in providing newly painted cars with an impeccable and seamless appearance.



To get in touch with the professionals of the City Collision, people can give them a call at 412-281-6250 or 412-471-9995. They also can be reached out through the contact form present on their website.



About The City Collision

The City Collision is a prominent Pennsylvania based car repair company. This company largely caters to the people of Fox Chapel, Squirrel Hill, Oakland, Wilkinsburg and its nearby areas.