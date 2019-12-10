City Collision Inc. Provides Premium Services for Dent Removal in Pittsburgh and Fox Chapel Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2019 --City Collision Inc. is a premier car collision repair service center present in West Pennsylvania. This company is also renowned for providing competent services for windshield replacement in Pittsburgh and Wilkinsburg Pennsylvania. The City Collision started as a small garage, however, over the decades it has flourished into an excellent enterprise that includes two 10,000 square foot facilities. A host of cutting-edge equipment meant for complete car repair works can also be found in these facilities.



At the City Collision, cutting-edge automotive repair technologies are used for the completion of diverse projects. The staff members of this company tend to spend a lot of time and resources in developing a systematic and efficient process that aids in facilitating a prompt turnaround, as well as professional car repair results. This company has established its reputation as one of the best service providers for dent removal in Pittsburgh and Fox Chapel Pennsylvania. State of the art frame measuring machines are used by City Collision professionals when working on dent removal or repairs. These machines can efficiently realign the frame of a vehicle. This company also uses the latest computer color matching techniques to make sure that the newly painted areas of the car of their clients are able to match the untreated areas adequately. The finish technicians of this company are trained to use a technique known as 'blending' that helps in providing newly painted cars with a seamless appearance.



The City Collision has additionally been recognized for adequately implementing the United States Environmental Protection Agency's Design for the Environment in "Best Practices in Collision Repair," and is renowned for being the very first Green Automotive Repair Facility of Pittsburgh.



To contact the City Collision, people can give them a call at 412-281-6250 or 412-471-9995. They also can be reached out through the contact form present on their website.



