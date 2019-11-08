City Collision Is Renowned to Be the Best Collision Center in East Liberty and Squirrel Hill Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2019 --The City Collision was started in the year 1991 as a small 6-bay garage. Over the last two decades, they have emerged as one of the best firms to seek out quality collision repair services in western Pennsylvania. Petering quality auto body and paint services, the City Collision is renowned for being the most reliable independent collision center in East Liberty and Squirrel Hill Pennsylvania.



The City Collision now operates two sizeable independent repair facilities that feature a computerized paint mixing system, four frame machines, and three advanced paint booths. It additionally is considered to be the ideal direct repair facility for most of the insurance companies operating in the region of western Pennsylvania. These insurance providers are well aware of the fact that the City Collision only uses high-quality materials and parts for their project. Hence, they trust that the repair needs of the insurance clients would be expertly handled by the City Collision professionals right from start to finish. This company even provides a lifetime warranty on all auto body repairs that they do. They are especially famed for the advanced services they offer for dent repair in Pittsburgh and Wilkinsburg Pennsylvania.



Maintaining the original integrity of the finish of a vehicle requires the use of several types of materials. Proper handling and disposal of these materials also tend to be a key concern when it comes to protecting the environment. The City Collision takes its environmental responsibility very seriously. They were the very first automotive repair facility in Pittsburgh to be recognized for implementing the United State Environmental Protection Agency's Design for the Environment Best Practices in Collision Repair. The aspects of professionalism, precision, and quality are the foundation on which the City Collision is built.



People can give the City Collision a call at 412-471-9995 and 412-281-6250.



About The City Collision

The City Collision is a renowned service provider of car collision repair services catering to the people of East Liberty, Fox Chapel, Squirrel Hill, Oakland and its nearby areas.