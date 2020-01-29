City Collision Offers Premium Dent Repair Service in Pittsburgh and Fox Chapel Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2020 --While predicting or preparing for a hailstorm is easy, avoiding inevitable dents is not. The inevitable dents that happen to the car are an unfortunate consequence, but fixing them is easy.



City Collision is a reliable auto repair center that uses advanced methods for covering or eliminating dents. Being in the industry for years, City Collision has embraced technological advancements in dent repair in Pittsburgh and Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania, which has given the company an even higher level of quality control.



The professionals at City Collision bring their collective knowledge and expertise to remove any hail dents. Be it major or minor flaws; City Collision remains super committed to their work ethics, ensuring that even a single dent is not left on the car.



Getting the right advice and the right people to do the work on the car is essential, and City Collision offers customers the best services for their car dent needs. As one of the reliable auto body shop, City Collision also provides a free pick up and towing services that help set them apart from many of its peers.



One of the most visually critical components of auto body repair is the finish. At City Collision, the expert technicians focus on using the latest digital color options to ensure the newly painted areas of the vehicle match the untreated areas. For that purpose, they use the factory color code for a particular vehicle. Then, they mix the paint based on a computer scan of the finish technicians using a modern technique called "blending." The purpose is to meld the new finish with the old, creating a seamless look and perfect match.



Spending years in the industry, City Collision has successfully developed a process that facilitates the quick turnaround and professional results one deserves.



For more information on windshield replacement in Pittsburgh and Oakland, Pennsylvania, visit https://www.citycollision.net/windshield-repair-liberty-squirrel-hill-oakland-pittsburgh-fox-chapel-wilkinsburg-pa/.



About City Collision

City Collision has taken the latest collision repair technology and applied it using good old-fashioned personal service. They treat their customers like they're the most important people in the world.