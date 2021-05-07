City Collision Specializes in Auto Body Repair in Fox Chapel and Oakland, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2021 --Because of the industry-wide push toward lighter body weights and better fuel efficiency, auto body repair shops find that traditional repair methods are not applicable anymore. The emergence of new car designs and materials has understandably made old components and parts redundant. Many auto body parts are getting obsolete. Replacement of assemblies or substructures has become apparent.



Gone are the days of the old one-vehicle, one-repairer setup. Today one can see the sheer number of vehicles coming through the repair shop industry. The technological sophistication of new cars has also encouraged specialization on the shop floor.



City Collision employs expert technicians who specialize in fixing doors, removing and installing glass, painting, and so on. They bring their hands-on experience in performing auto body repair in Fox Chapel and Oakland, Pennsylvania. Modern vehicles are now way different from their old counterparts. The new models come up with a range of materials – steel, metal alloys, aluminum, and plastic, etc. City Collision has the expertise to handle the latest makes and models. Their unique repair approach enables them to fix any complex issues associated with the vehicle.



The technicians are super talented and knowledgeable, and they know what it takes to deal with complex auto issues. They go deep and figure out what the problems are.



One of the most visually critical components of auto body repair is the finish. City Collision uses the latest in computer color matching to ensure the newly painted areas of one's vehicle match the untreated areas.



City Collision has spent years developing a process that facilitates quick turnaround and professional results. The technicians schedule an appointment to inspect and assess the damage to the vehicle and provide a written estimate.



Communication is the key. They keep the clients in the loop with regular calls to update clients on the repair process. They'll notify the clients if any unforeseen delays arise and share what they're doing to address, alleviate or eliminate those delays.



For more information on automotive detailing in Pittsburgh and Oakland, Pennsylvania, visit https://www.citycollision.net/the-auto-spa-automotive-ceramic-coating-detailing-pittsburgh-squirrel-hill-oakland-pa/.



Call 412-471-9995 for more details.



About City Collision

City Collision has taken the latest collision repair technology and applied it using good old-fashioned personal service. They treat their customers like they're the most influential people in the world.