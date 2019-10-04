City Collision Specializes in Wheel Alignment in Oakland Pittsburg, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2019 --Driving on public roads is always a risky venture. Even the slightest distraction in concentration can cause accidents. The odds of having costly and sometimes life-threatening accidents can be as simple as having a car alignment service. City Collision is a reputable company, offering collision repair, car alignment, and wheel alignment in Oakland Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



A fine-tuned engine, coupled with precision transmission and great breaks ensures road safety, reducing the chances of accidents. The professionals at City Collision can help drivers choose the right tire for their specific vehicles. From tire sales and mounting to balancing or rotation, City Collision handles it all.



The easiest way to maintain safety on the road is to get regularly scheduled car alignments. An alignment inspection is necessary to increase fuel efficiency as well as reduce expensive auto repairs.



Driving with bad alignment causes the parts in the car to wear unevenly and prematurely. Each time the vehicle hits a pothole or bump in the road, the steering and suspension systems of the vehicle take a hit.



When the wheels are correctly aligned, it can help reduce the rolling resistance. With proper alignments, one can save money at the fuel pumps. Alignments also mean that other parts near the tires are working efficiently and effectively as well.



A standard wheel alignment process includes relative angle adjustment of the tires. The aim is to make them compatible with the manufacturer's optimal specification. City Collision has advanced and modern equipment and tools needed to get the wheels aligned.



Regular inspection and wheel alignment increase the tire's lifetime and enhance fuel economy. After a proper wheel alignment, tires will run more smoothly. These will also get more traction on wet surfaces like snow, rain, and sleet.



About City Collision

City Collision has taken the latest collision repair technology and applied it using good old-fashioned personal service. They treat their customers like they're the most important people in the world.