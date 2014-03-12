City Cruiser Launches to Delight San Diego Visitors One Pub at a Time

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2014 --Redefining the old adage, “put the pedal to the metal” City Cruiser celebrates its official launch to bring four pub crawling bikes to the streets of a world famous city. So it goes like this, eight riders hop on an open-air flatbed vehicle of sorts and peddle the streets of San Diego’s Gaslamp District to some of the city’s best pubs. Piloted by a steady-handed driver the two hour trip lets riders pedal a bit, drink a bit, then repeat. Enjoying optimum weather year-round in sunny Southern California’s crown jewel, City Cruiser may be for the thirsty but not for the faint of heart. Delighting passersby, as well as its fairly inebriated participants, a City Cruiser party bike gives acting like a rounder a whole new spin.



Except for exclusive private party rentals which can produce a one-of-a-kind outdoor bike bar, City Cruiser bikes are dry. The bikes themselves are for meeting, greeting and enjoying the beauty of one of the most stellar cities the US has to offer. Besides Pub Crawls specialized tours include, Wine Tasting at San Diego’s finest restaurants for the VIP tour, San Diego Tours and Bachelor and Bachelorette Parties. Birthday Parties cater to the intentional crowd while Single Mixers allow peddlers to peddle, relax and meet new people in an unconventional way. Rounding out the offerings City Cruiser ups the ante on VIP clientele with corporate events in San Diego and team building outings.



Aimee Anundsen, Owner of City Cruiser said of the eight seater bikes, “The cruisers are kind of an equalizer. People immediately let their hair down and just enjoy each other in a way that’s not typical. For things to do in San Diego, it’s a good way to get out of your comfort zone and enjoy the city, cruiser style.”



About City Cruiser

City Cruiser is a tourism and marketing company that launched during Comic-Con 2013. The company has four City Cruiser bikes for a total of 32 riders that peruse the streets of San Diego’s Gaslamp District to visit the city’s best pubs and restaurants. Two to three hour tours are pre-booked to celebrate birthdays, corporate events, craft beer tours, pub crawls and pre-wedding bashes.



