City Deck Landing Opens to a Full House

Green Bay, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/16/2015 --A grand ribbon cutting ceremony was held the other evening as the City Deck Landing luxury apartment complex officially marked its opening in downtown Green Bay. After two years of planning that began in 2012, the construction began in spring of 2014 with residents beginning to move in early this summer. The final units were officially completed this past week with 75 of the 76 units leased out. The project represents the first set of market rate apartments in twenty years in the Green Bay downtown district.



The complex uses several colors of brick with metal detailing for balconies and stone accents. There is plenty of green space with a large open outdoor terrace facing the Fox River. Inside, the building contains a fitness center, a large community room with kitchen and media rooms for entertaining, a library and game rooms, and underground parking. The units contain spacious and open floor plans, premium to mid-level finishes, premium flooring and carpet throughout.



Patrick Ostroth, project manager who has worked on several mid to high rise apartment projects in the Chicago area, noted the high occupancy and said: "It's remarkable to have this many units leased out at the beginning of the project." "Generally, it takes about two to three years for a complex to get off the ground." The leasing activity is due to a pent up demand and points to a trend where people want to live in downtown metro areas.



The high lease up level also speaks well of the effort Downtown Main Street, Inc. and the city of Green Bay has undertaken to revitalize its downtown district. Since 2005, over $150 million in construction projects have occurred in downtown. New business and bank headquarters, new recreational activities, new restaurants and breweries, and now new housing have all contributed to this revitalization.



About Smet Construction Services

Smet Construction Services has been active in the Green Bay downtown resurgence since the first project when the former Boston Store was converted to the Baylake City Center which currently houses Baylake Bank, APAC Customer Service, KoKo and Erbert & Gerbert's. Our work downtown has continued with several projects including Breakthrough Fuel, the Meyer Theatre, Titletown Brewery Expansion Kavarna, Karma and now City Deck Landing. If you have a downtown Project that needs some expertise, or just some advice, give us a call. We'd love to work on your downtown building.



The project is now open with one unit yet to be leased. More information can be seen at http://www.citydecklanding.com



For more information:

Greg Polacheck

Director Market Development

Smet Construction Services, Inc.

920-532-3828

gpolacheck@smet.com