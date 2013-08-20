Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2013 --LIONHEART 1:17, Inc, a nonprofit incorporated in the State of Arizona, is pleased to announce the premier art exhibition of photographer Kayla Tacy George. Miss George captures her daily experiences while living in Bangkok, Thailand and Kolkata, India.



Miss George states, "I am honored to be invited to exhibit my photography at this first art exhibition of City Made. My photography portrays my passion for the people and cultures found around the world."



Local photographers consider Kayla Tacy's work to be documentary-style pieces with an emphasis on capturing feelings and emotions typically seen in Pulitzer Prize winning work.



Select pieces, at the artist's discretion, will be offered for purchase in exchange for a donation to LIONHEART 1:17, Inc.



Kayla Tacy George founded and directs LIONHEART 1:17, and Innocence Sold, an Awareness Campaign of LIONHEART 1:17, Inc. Innocence Sold exists to raise awareness for the rescue children from sex slavery. There are over 2 million children in sex slavery in the world today. InnocenceSold.org serves to share the mission of Kayla Tacy George, and her team. Currently, Kayla Tacy George resides in Scottsdale, Arizona while preparing for her next outreach in an undisclosed country of Southeast Asia.



About City Made

City Made is a art exhibition hosted at the City of Grace Downtown Campus. This Downtown Campus of City of Grace was originally home to Historic First Presbyterian Church and is located on Fourth Avenue and Monroe Street in downtown Phoenix.



The City Made art exhibition will open their doors from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM on Friday, September 6, 2013. Multiple artists will be participating in this inaugural event. City of Grace is considering making the event a monthly family-centered addition to Phoenix First Friday's.