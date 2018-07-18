City of Angels Cleaning Services Growing Rapidly

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/18/2018 --One of Los Angeles' premier cleaning services, City of Angels, has been growing at record pace in recent months, and now they're looking to acquire some new help. A company with years of experience, City of Angels Cleaning has a reputation for flexibility and their services range from commercial to residential.



The City of Angels team is highly trained, and able to accommodate tight schedules, often able to add an office or business to their lineup and visit it within just four hours.



A representative of the company shared their motto, "We get cleaning done right!" And with services extending from Long Beach to Burbank and Pasadena to Santa Monica and beyond, City of Angels Cleaning is becoming one of the go-to choices in commercial and residential cleaning.



To learn more about their services, or the openings available at the company, visit them online or give them a call at 310-425-6686.



About City of Angels

We are available for you 24/7, and have different types of cleaning plans that are tailored to each individual customers' needs. We provide custom cleaning on a daily, weekly, and bi-weekly basis. We know that you have many choices to choose from. What makes us better? At City of Angels Cleaning we follow five components to create an exceptional team, and satisfied customers each and every time. Reliability, Responsibility, Flexibility, Efficiency, Training.



http://www.cityofangelscleaning.com/

310-425-6686