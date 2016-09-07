City of Houston to Provide Design Guidelines for New and Renovating Homes in the Woodland Heights Historic District

Cypress, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2016 --The City of Houston will now provide design guidelines for the Woodland Heights Historic District in an effort to ensure that homes maintain the neighborhood's character. These guidelines will apply both to renovations and new construction. The appointed Houston Archeological and Historical Commission will make the final decision on any changes to the exterior of existing homes, or any changes that would be visible to the public. These new guidelines will affect both builders and homeowners.



Woodland Heights Historic District includes about 300 homes on 106 acres north of Houston's downtown. Its boundaries are Pecore Street in the north, I-10 in the south, Studewood Street in the west, and I-45 in the east. The first homes were established in 1907 and include such styles as Craftsman Bungalow, Queen Anne, and English cottage-style.



"We recently worked on a project in the Woodland Heights Historical District and used these new siding products by James Hardie that were designed to match the older style of siding, which is permitted in the Historical District. The Finished result was a beautiful historical renovation with the lifetime durability of Hardiplank" – J.R. Smith, owner of H-Towne & Around Remodelers, Inc.



Homeowners and builders can find out more about the changes by going to www.houstontx.gov/planning/HistoricPres/Design-Guidelines-Heights.html or contacting David Jordan, the Woodland Heights Civic Association's former president at davidjordanlaw@gmail.com.



About H-Towne & Around Remodelers, Inc.

H-Towne & Around Remodelers, Inc. is a full service remodeling company that serves the Greater Houston Area. Established in 2007, and specializing in whole home renovations, kitchen and bathroom remodels, room additions, and window and siding installation, H-Towne and Around Remodelers, Inc. is a home remodeling company that prides themselves on having integrity in business dealings and completing jobs to their customer's satisfaction. If you are looking to spruce up the look of your home, or completely gut it and start over, give us a call to schedule a consultation.