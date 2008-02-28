City of Mesa Providing Program to Help Increase Out-of-hospital SCA Survival in Community.

Aurora, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2008 -- Life Saving Solutions, Inc. and the City of Mesa Fire Department have partnered to provide a life saving program to the City of Mesa, Arizona. The City Fire Department will work with Life Saving Solutions to create the City of Mesa AED (Automated External Defibrillator) Program. The focus of the program will be to increase survival of out-of-hospital Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) cases. To do so, the program will directly manage AEDs in the city, conduct awareness campaigns, and provide resources to help keep the publicly placed AEDs maintained.



Without the use of an AED, the survival rate of Sudden Cardiac Arrest is nationally reported to be 5% or less. Use of an AED has shown a survival rate improvement up to 75%. The victim’s chance of survival decreases by 7% to 10% with every minute that passes without an electrical shock. The City of Mesa is taking steps to ensure that when AEDs are place in the public, they are ready to be used to save a life.



Jeff Zeiler, CEO of Life Saving Solutions stated, “This project with the City of Mesa is an incredible opportunity to save lives. Our plan is to educate, communicate, and provide a tool to the City’s public to help in this effort. There are already AEDs in the public that can be used to save lives, but only if they are maintained and people know they are there. AEDs are a critical component for victims of SCA to survive. Our goal is to raise community awareness of how important Mesa citizens are in the process of saving a life. I am very pleased to partner with the City of Mesa and look forward to serving this city for years to come.”



Mesa is the third-largest city in Arizona and the nation’s 38th largest city. The City provides the advantages of a thriving metropolis while maintaining the feel of a suburban environment. Just 15 miles east of Phoenix, Mesa covers 128 square miles.

