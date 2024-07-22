Citywide Disaster Services Offers Board Up Services in Chicago and Joliet, Illinois

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2024 --Following incidents such as fires, storms, vandalism, or break-ins, boarding up properties is crucial. It helps prevent further damage and unauthorized entry and ensures the safety of the property until permanent repairs can be made. Citywide Disaster Services offers a full range of board-up services in Chicago and Joliet, Illinois, including emergency board up, temporary fencing, and roof tarping, all designed to secure and protect properties effectively.



Citywide Disaster Services prides itself on its rapid response times and professional expertise. Their certified technicians are available 24/7, ready to deploy at a moment's notice to secure properties. With years of experience and the latest tools and techniques, they guarantee efficient and thorough board-up services, minimizing the risk of additional damage or loss.



They provide HUD-approved Board Up (Utilizing 5/8" Plywood and 3/8 X 12" Carriage Bolts to meet all HUD. They are trained in HUD specifications. The company also offers vacant property board-up services, which is the property owners' best defense against vandalism and unwanted occupancy. They also service many bank owned properties as well as abandoned rental homes.



Boarding up damaged properties is not just about securing a building but also about ensuring the community's safety and preventing further damage. Open and exposed structures are vulnerable to weather elements, theft, and vandalism. Citywide Disaster Services' comprehensive approach includes assessing the damage, providing immediate boarding-up solutions, and planning necessary follow-up repairs.



Emergencies can happen at any time, which is why Citywide Disaster Services offers 24/7 emergency board-up services. Whether it's day or night, their team is always ready to respond quickly to any call, providing immediate support to secure properties and prevent further issues.



Clients can contact them for glass replacement, water damage restoration in Chicago and Joliet, Illinois, clean-up and debris removal, and more.



Call 312-584-6011 for more details.



About Citywide Disaster Services

Citywide Disaster Services is a well-known provider of disaster recovery and emergency response services, offering board up, fire damage restoration, water damage mitigation, and more.