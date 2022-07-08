Civil Annulments in Miami Handled by Experienced Family Law Lawyers

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2022 --A divorce dissolves a properly formed marriage, whereas an annulment deems a marriage null and void because it was never validly formed. As a result, the standards are vastly different. All that is required for a divorce is for one spouse to declare that the marriage is irreversibly broken. The court will not inquire as to why the marriage failed. With an annulment, however, the petitioner must show that the marriage was damaged from the start and cannot or has not been healed. The Miami family law lawyers at Rafool will help you understand the law and gather the proof you'll need to persuade a court that you have solid grounds to declare your marriage void and claim you've never been married.



An annulment has the benefit of allowing the parties to state unequivocally that they have never been married. In many cultural communities, this is critical. It's also worth noting that religious institutions often have different rules for annulments than Florida's family law courts. A judge may refuse to issue an annulment to a spouse who was somewhat inebriated during the wedding. A church tribunal, on the other hand, may delve deeper into the problem of mature, informed consent and rule that the marriage was invalid according to its criteria. In this situation, the parties may choose between a civil divorce and a religious annulment. If you believe your marriage was invalidly formed, Rafool's experienced attorneys can help you in making an informed decision.



About Rafool, LLC

