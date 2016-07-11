Civil Rights Expand and Strengthen with ObamaCare

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/11/2016 --In the last century, civil rights issues have changed considerably. Through the years, civil rights issues have evolved from slavery to the segregation between blacks and whites to equal pay and opportunities for women. However, today we are seeing a new issue surrounding civil rights: homosexual and trans-gender rights.



In June 2015, the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriages in all 50 states, requiring states to recognize the union of a same-sex couple. As a result, same-sex marriages have expanded into couples' rights to health care.



However, in the last several years, trans-genders have found it difficult to access health care coverage to cover sex-specific conditions requiring treatments and procedures simply because they identify themselves as a different sex.



Civil Rights Strengthen



Today we are still seeing equality issues in the realm of health care. In May 2016, a final rule from Health and Human Services (HHS) now prohibits discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex (and gender identity), age or disability.



As a result, the Affordable Health Care Act has taken great strides towards health care equality by updating and clarifying the language of the law. The new rule forbids health care providers that receive HHS funding from denying health care based on gender identity. This new rule also forbids providers from denying patients treatment for sex-specific ailments, such as ovarian or prostate cancer simply because an individual identifies as a different sex.



For example, if a biological male transforms into a female but still has male reproductive parts, and he/ she was diagnosed with prostrate cancer, then his/ her health care provider would deny him/ her health coverage to treat the cancer, simply because he identified himself as a female.



However, the new rule forbids health care providers under HHS from denying health care based on gender.



A 2010 national survey found that 19% of trans men and women were refused services because of their gender identity, 28% said they had been harassed in medical settings, and half said they had to teach their health care provider about caring for transgender people. Though the rule will not eliminate all discrimination, it will make it easier for those who feel they have been wronged to file complaints and take legal action." – TIME



