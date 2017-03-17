civ.works and Activism Engine Announce Strategic Partnership and Launch

Lincoln City, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/17/2017 --civ.works, the privacy-protected social network for civic engagement, in partnership with Activism Engine, has launched an innovative mechanism to provide personalized opportunities for civic engagement for the civ.works community. This powerful new feature will place time-sensitive and important local, regional, state and national actions directly into a subscriber's activity feed based upon their issue affinity and their location.



George Polisner, Director of civ.works said, "This is incredibly important. We know that as our society is assailed on many fronts by bad legislation or policy impacting healthcare, immigration, voting rights, environmental protections, women's rights, public education, retirement security, LGBTQ rights and other key areas of concern –there is an overwhelming demand for our attention to sign petitions and to donate to causes. At civ.works we want to move beyond petitions into meaningful and large-scale civic and economic action –without causing 'action fatigue' or 'self-disengagement' from the political process. Furthermore, civ.works is not a technology-only solution. We are leveraging behavioral science, organizing theory and political expertise to provide a platform for sustained civic engagement. Our partnership with Activism Engine and AE's founder Stephen Suess has allowed us to rapidly integrate and launch powerful new functionality for the growing community of civ.works subscribers. I'm thrilled to welcome AE and Stephen to the civ.works platform. This is our first significant step in strategic partnering, an essential one for meeting our mutual goals of improving/facilitating civic participation and driving transparency and accountability into the process of governing."



Stephen Suess, founder of Activism Engine added, "There are a large and growing number of issues which our society must face squarely, and there are a large number of potential activists who would love to get involved if the process of doing so were not so complex and opaque. Activism Engine was created to make it easy for such individuals to take meaningful actions: Supporting or opposing legislation, engaging in demonstrations or other direct actions, and supporting organizations working on issues that matter to them. AE is elated to be partnering with the civ.works project to further these goals. By working together, we expect to be able to reach a much larger collective audience and have a greater impact on repairing America's political and civic fabric."



For more information on civ.works check out the civ.works mission through our video and be sure to reach out directly with questions at info@civ.works or call 541-764-3020.



About Activism Engine

Activism Engine serves as a progressive hub of current political actions that can be taken at the national, state, regional and local level. The site is organized by location/issue pairs with specific actions to be taken in the areas of "proposed legislation", "direct action" (marches, rallies, etc), and "organizations". A dashboard helps users keep track of all their actions and outcomes, encouraging greater involvement and a better understanding of the difference they make.



For more information about Activism Engine, please visit the website at https://activismengine.org.



About civ.works

civ.works, the social network for civic engagement, is a community for American citizens looking to evolve their social and political activism beyond the use of traditional social media and electronic petitions. The privacy-protected, ad-free network allows users to connect with each other to take the first steps into civic action. civ.works is the concept of George Polisner, a 35-year veteran of the tech industry (Oracle, Dell, HP), and participatory democracy proponent. civ.works is a project of Civic Works, a not for profit 501c3.