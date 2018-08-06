C.K. Farnsworth's Soda Fountain and Luncheonette Is Like an Interactive Soda Fountain Museum

Altadena, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/06/2018 --Ice cream is a popular treat around the world, and here in the United States, the dessert has a storied history. The soda fountains of the past are no longer prevalent, but Cary Farnsworth aims to change that with an Authentic Soda Fountain dedicated to the delicacy.



The Soda Fountain will be housed in a 1920s building that still has its original architectural style. Inside, expertly restored equipment will create delicious ice cream treats and flavored sodas. Visitors to the Soda Fountain will feel like they have just stepped out of a time machine into the year 1927, down to the last detail.



The "soda jerk," as the service personnel were called back in the day, will also be able to tell guests a bit of the history of ice cream to enhance their appreciation of this unique experience.



Farnsworth has already secured the lease for the property and is now sourcing the necessary equipment. He has lined up restoration experts to help bring the machinery back to its former glory and ensure that everything works as it should. Once that is done, all that will be left to do is put the finishing touches on the decor to make the entire experience feel as authentic and historic as possible.



To help bring his dreams to life, Farnsworth is seeking contributions from interested customers and all those who want to preserve this rich history through a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign has a funding goal of $50,000, which it must meet by the campaign's conclusion on August 15. At the time of this release, the campaign has already generated over $11,000 in contributions from more than 100 backers.



Campaign contributors can get a C.K. Farnsworth t-shirt as a thank-you gift for contributions of $25 or more. For $35, they can get a branded lapel pin, or they can get both the t-shirt and lapel pin for $50. Starting at $100 donations, backers get admission to the museum's opening gala. Farnsworth estimates that this will take place in September 2018, once all of the equipment has been restored and installed at the facility.