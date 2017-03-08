Clair-S: New Advanced Air Purifier with Bluetooth Speaker Launched on Indiegogo

Seoul, Korea -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2017 --A device to enhance sleep quality by improving air quality and playing soothing sounds via a Bluetooth speaker has been launched on Crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. Delivering cleaner air and sweet calming sounds for a more relaxed environment, the Clair-S is equipped with advanced technology that goes far beyond the air filtration of a standard HEPA filter.



The four-in-one sleep companion consists of the following:



1. An air purifier - with patented e2f technology to filter out micro-dust particles, viruses, bacteria, allergens, pollen, VOC and even harmful chemicals.



2. A Bluetooth speaker - Clair-S can play from whatever music sources your Bluetooth enabled smart device can access.



3. A sound machine - Play natural sounds, white noise or ambient music to aid deep, restful sleep and mask unwanted frequencies.



4. An alarm clock - Clair-S can wake you gently with the recording of a familiar voice rather than an intrusive wake alarm. This makes it the perfect solution for restless children who need to hear the voice or song of a loved one to soothe them at night.



Providing advanced air filtration, Clair-S captures viruses and finer particles of minuscule dust than a HEPA filter can trap, as well as more dust mite allergens, bacteria, cat dander, mold, spores, pollen, cigarette smoke, and exhaust gasses.The e2f filter within Clair-S is cleaned by vacuuming the dust off the top every three months, and only needs to be replaced after 12 months. HEPA filters need to be replaced much more frequently.



The advanced technology behind Clair-S captures airborne particles without the need for a strong fan, so operation is extremely quiet; the noise level on the highest setting is equal to a whisper in a quiet room. It is designed to run continuously 24 hours a day, using a maximum of three watts, which means it costs just a few cents a month to run all day and night.



Clair-S is controlled with Bluetooth connectivity. Choose which sounds you want delivered through your speaker via a mobile app downloaded to a smart device.



The all-in-one handy device looks like a round speaker and the sophisticated, minimalist design will look good in any bedroom, living area, office or workspace, home gym, or any area used for relaxation.



About Clair-S

Humans spend roughly the equivalent of 26 years in bed. Sleep quality is crucial to health and wellbeing, even more so than sleep quantity, and studies have found a correlation between air quality and sleep quality. These findings prompted the Clair team to develop Clair-S to improve sleep by improving air quality. They announced the third prototype of Clair-S at the 2017 CES in Las Vegas where they received positive reviews. Funds are now needed to bring Clair-S to market.



A limited amount of Clair-S are available as a special early bird offer on the Indiegogo page here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/clair-s-the-all-in-one-companion-for-better-sleep#/