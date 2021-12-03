Clarity Analytics Will Begin Accepting Ethereum as a Payment Method

Weatherford, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2021 --Clarity Analytics has been an early provider of accounting services for centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges. Adopting the decentralized blockchain naming standard, Clarity Analytics registered the domain "clarity-analytics.eth", paving the way for accepting cryptocurrency payment options.



The acceptance of ETH as a payment method continues to position Clarity Analytics as a preferred provider of cryptocurrency accounting and reporting services. "We are always looking for ways to innovate and provide better services. It only seems natural, as a pioneer in the digital asset accounting space, to accept ETH as a payment method", commented Mike Mazzolini, Clarity Analytics' Founding Partner.



About Clarity Analytics

Clarity Analytics, LLC. (clarity-analytics.com) provides financial reporting services for businesses that need clear, concise, and customized digital assets, i.e, cryptocurrency, accounting and reporting. Clarity Analytics' proprietary software is a sophisticated platform combined with administrative expertise to accommodate the most complex requirements of institutional trading operations.