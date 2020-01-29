Clarity by ClearMirror. NEW Luxury Wall Mount Shaving Mirror

Eagan, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2020 --NEW! Clarity, Wall-Mount, Fog-Free Shower Mirror from ClearMirror



Real Mirror for a Great Shaving Experience

ClearMirror, the renowned manufacturer of luxury fog-free mirrors is proud to announce Clarity wall-mount fog-free mirror. Get the quality of our Shower ClearMirror without remodeling. Clarity is perfect for luxury bathroom designs.



Finally a Real Shower Mirror that Mounts on any Wall

Do you like to shave in the shower but are tired of cheap shower mirrors that fall off the wall or simply don't work. Introducing Clarity! The new luxury fog-free shower mirror that easily mounts on any shower wall and uses real glass and the fog-free technology we invented 20 years ago. Now you can shave in the shower with a fabulous looking mirror.



Using 3M Dual Lock™ fastener technology, Clarity mounts securely on any smooth surface and can be removed for periodic cleaning.



Do not compromise! Shave in the shower with an ultra-clear mirror that compliments your bath design.



INCLUDES

High-quality 1/8" mirror, 12" x 12" with polished and rounded corners.

Heating pad: 10" x 10" fog-free area.

Low-profile, high-luster aluminum base.

3M Dual Lock reclosable fasteners.

3M Dual Lock primer mounting kit.

Custom Li Ion battery pack. Removable / Rechargeable / Waterproof.

Plug-in battery charger with barrel connection. LED indicates full charge.



SPECIFICATIONS AND DETAILS

Fully assembled.

Mirror base mounts on tile surround with 3M Dual Lock.

Heater covers entire mirror back for safety back rating.

Ultra-clear, fog-free reflection. Perfect for shaving!

LED touch sensor control with auto shutoff.

Mounts on all smooth tile, stone and plastic shower walls.

Powerful Li Ion battery designed for use in showers.

Li Ion battery pack is UN and UL listed for safety.



Clarity is UL Listed for use in showers and steam showers.

Made in America. Covered by a 1-year replacement warranty.



About ClearMirror

ClearMirror is manufactured by NewHome Bath & Mirror, the leading provider of patented and UL listed fogless mirrors for the shower and vanity that gently warm to 102°F and eliminate condensation. Thousands of people around the world have experienced ClearMirror products in the finest homes, hotels, watercraft, and recreation vehicles.



NewHome Bath & Mirror is in Woodbury, MN and is affiliated with Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co., which has more than 70 years of manufacturing and metal stamping excellence. Visit http://www.ClearMirror.com for more information and to purchase products.



Follow ClearMirror on Houzz. ClearMirror products, including the new Clarity, are available on our website: https://www.ClearMirror.com/Clarity-wall-mount or call 651.251.9036.



Media Contact: NewHome Bath & Mirror / Craig Ethier

Phone: 651.251.9036 / sales@clearmirror.com