Classform Announces Release of Inventory Management Platform

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2017 --Classform Inventory Management Platform — Classform has announced the immediate availability of their Classform Inventory Management Platform. Classform provides schools free registration and use of their inventory management platform.



"We're helping schools reduce spend by better managing their hardware assets and software licensing," said Tony Sheffler, Co-Founder & CTO at Classform.



School districts across the country have already benefited from deploying Classform Inventory Management Platform. Heights South ISD, recently began to load all of their assets into Classform's Inventory Management Platform.



"This inventory management platform will enable our district to track assets and their location in the district" said John A, Technology Manager, Heights South ISD. "We look forward to reducing our license count as well, by better managing at the point of purchase."



Classform Inventory Management Platform is regularly updated, driven 100% by customer feedback and is part of Classform's education commitment to deliver the latest product updates in one platform.



Classform Inventory Management Platform is available for immediate use. To learn more, click here.



About Classform

Founded in 2015, Classform is a leader in education technology. Classform offers a wide range of education products and services designed to help K-12 schools advance their education technology initiatives.