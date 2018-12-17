Classic Christian Lovell Timepieces Usher in a New Era of Millennial Choice and Buying Power

Calgary, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2018 --The most stunning aspect of the new Christian Lovell timepiece is that its choice of simple, clean and minimalist design coupled with its attention to high-quality detail and a preference for authenticity is speaking to a whole new generation of millennial shoppers who look at purchasing fashion items as a careful, conscious and mindful selection, a chance to express their identity, rather than a mere acquisition of wealth.



This shift in target customer, buyer profile and consumer expectations is at the heart of the Christian Lovell brand, which focuses on exuding luxury, opulence and elegance together with professionalism, accessibility and ease in wearing. "We manufacture in Switzerland to offer a higher quality alternative to many of the millennial watch brands prevalent in the market today claiming to be 'premium' or 'luxury'", says Dane Aull, the founder of Christian Lovell Inc.



While the details of these Swiss-made timepieces are as discerning and deliberate as its decadent aesthetic demands, there is also something very democratic about the watch's design, conveying in subtle aesthetic choices that this can be a transitional timepiece for anybody and everybody who resonates with the Christian Lovell values, principles and mission.



These values, principles and mission are ideas that are tied to the design choices of the Christian Lovell brand. Consider, for example, the design signatures of the Premium Collection include gold, rose gold and silver steel cases with white, black and structured white dials and a variety of sleek leather straps and comfortable, steel mesh bracelets. Each timepiece has a gently tapered, slimming profile with a subtly domed sapphire glass and a face that features iconic roman numerals at 12 and six for a balanced but classic look. For a truly refined fit, the watch features a 36mm case diameter with 18mm straps, making it the perfect size for medium to petite wrists.



Designed in Montreal, with a support team based in Calgary, harnessing the evergreen power of Swiss-made timepiece mechanics and Italian-sourced leather, Christian Lovell timepieces are global in nature and manufacturing, reflecting the border-free outlook of its millennial wearer. Its Swiss-made quartz movement alongside its sapphire crystal glass, applied gold plated indexes, and a 316L stainless steel case with 18K gold plated finish give each timepiece a real weight and that timeless sense of gravitas all luxurious timepieces exude. Yet, the functionality of the Christian Lovell Premium Collection is its hidden power, featuring an anti-reflective coating for the glass, a choice between smooth lacquered varnish or impeccably detailed guilloche structured dials and water resistance up to 5 ATM (50 meters/167 feet).



It's in these details that the Christian Lovell brand seeks to cement its reputation for artisan-quality construction, a discerning, high-fashion design at an incredibly accessible price, backed by an industry leading 10-year warranty on each timepiece. The design choices any millennial wearer can make from timepieces within the Premium Collection feature an unmistakeable predilection for hand-crafted materials and method, for a watch that exudes both premium detailing and durability. And it's this trifecta of flexibility, fashionability and functionality that will define the Christian Lovell brand for years to come. This is also what its current Kickstarter campaign is focused on building.



While the production orders for timepieces have already been placed, guaranteeing delivery, the main aim of the campaign's crowdfunding efforts is that the fixed costs, like mold and die production for the case or hands and straps production, are distributed among the entire run, reducing the cost for each individual unit. Since the company is entirely independent, it aims to continue to be answerable to only its customers, which means that it can maintain its integrity of values and quality of production without the interference of external investors.



So far, the campaign has 41 days to go and has brought in a total of $1,636 CAD of its $10,000 CAD goal from seven backers. There are three simple levels of backing, the first of which is at $198, the second at $247 and the third at $596. Commensurate with each level of support are perks. The first level promises backers a Christian Lovell Premium timepiece with Italian leather strap, along with a complimentary classic cuff that matches the watch. The second level features a signature timepiece with a steel mesh strap, a complimentary cuff, a limited edition engraving and a 50% discount off a future retail priced watch. The third and final level includes three Christian Lovell timepieces with any combination of case and strap or steel mesh bracelet, free shipping, a limited edition engraving and a 55% discount on a future retail purchase.



With an emphasis on design, technical quality and value, it's easy to see how the new Premium Collection by Christian Lovell will fulfill its promise not only to backers of the campaign but to its larger goal of inspiring a new generation of millennial creatives who find personal style through carefully chosen pieces.