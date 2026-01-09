Pinecrest, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2026 --The shaker style cabinet door has been a popular style in kitchens in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami Lakes, Miami Beach, FL, and the surrounding area for decades. But in a shakeup that is bound to capture attention, the shaker style door has gotten a modern upgrade to provide for some eye-catching kitchen designs. Trimline Design Center is the home for the modern shaker cabinet doors, whether clients want the skinny rail treatment, the shallow panel treatment, or both together in a sleek look that pays homage to the classic shaker door. Along with the minimalist movement over the last few years, this modern design twist on a classic emphasizes more by doing less. It hints at a style without going over the top and makes the whole kitchen a more subtle place to gather. Contact them today to schedule a time to come and see the modern shaker door and all of the cabinet options.



There are multiple names that these modern shaker interpretations go by: skinny shakers, narrow shakers, small shakers, as well as thin shakers and even micro shakers. But it doesn't matter what name clients call them, the modern aesthetic provides some sophistication to a kitchen or other room while still keeping the traditional look of the shaker in tact. They can help to "right-size" the proportion of the doors to match a small space, rather than having a "bulky" design that feels out of place.



Skinny shakers are a great option for smaller kitchens where the traditional shaker dimensions would make the space feel cramped, or for a minimalist approach with a design for the space. And these modern shaker doors feel at home in any room in the home, from a walk-in closet to a butler's pantry or a master bathroom. It is a timeless design that works anywhere, just like the traditional design it is derived from.



The skinny shaker options of thinner rails or shallow panels can often look like a modern cabinet from Europe, giving a different feel to any room. The shallow panel recess gives a modern look to traditional shaker doors, giving simplicity to the room. And even in darker colors, these modern shakers won't hold the shadows that their traditional brethren do, making the space feel brighter. This is the new look that clients have been waiting for!



Many times, when traditional and time-tested ideas are reimagined with a modern eye in Pinecrest, Palmetto Bay, Coral Gables, Ocean Reef, Miami Lakes, Miami Beach, FL, and the surrounding area, it doesn't always turn out. But at Trimline Design Center they will show clients how these changes for shaker cabinet doors really add new options for the kitchen, bathroom, or any room in a home. Contact them today to learn more and start imagining a kitchen redesign with this popular change.



