Classical Crossover Album Bridges Life and Film

Cala Ratjada, Baleares -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2019 --Puerto Rican artist and composer, Franco Esteve, has released a new, modern, classical crossover music album called "The Hunt". The concept album, highly anticipated due to its popular, previously released and well-reviewed singles, "The Wait" and "Quicksand," has been three years in development and represents Franco Esteve's first, strictly classical crossover effort and full, concept album.



While the multi-disciplinary artist and composer is known to create music with a film focused, story-driven approach created to elicit images and feelings in listeners, this latest work, his fourth album and first independent of a film or video project, takes that approach and creates a non-existent film, metaphorically inspired by life.



Esteve is an award-winning filmmaker and composer, and soundtrack lovers in particular will be keen to appreciate the story and personal "movie" that the album is meant to evoke. Jamsphere Magazine, in their review of "Quicksand," the first single from "The Hunt", had this to say about the composer: "To say his music is cinematic is all too obvious and Esteve's ability to create simple and emotive musical narratives is a rare gift to be admired...Esteve's music has a universal appeal that will attract audiences of many cultures and musical tastes." A Huffington Post review has said the following about Franco Esteve's second single from "The Hunt", "The Wait": "(Franco) Esteve has composed a glistening tune that is simultaneously diaphanous and sensitive, yet emancipated and emotive."



"With The Hunt, I wanted to do something different, expressing through classical, orchestral music, the images and feelings one gets from life itself, whether it's the drive of The Hunt, or the insomnia of The Wait, or the sadness of Quicksand and Lament. The Hunt serves as a metaphor for life's experiences and is an indirect soundtrack of it, expressed as individual musical pieces that are easy to digest and absorb."



Esteve sees "The Hunt" as the soundtrack to one's life, taking the story of a hunt and superimposing it and metaphorically representing the hunt in life for health, for happiness, for love, for strength, for success, or even for life itself. "Life has happiness, it has loss, it has calmness, and excitement, and those feelings are expressed in the music and in the choice of instruments and orchestration."



You can listen to the "The Hunt," and find more information at Franco Esteve's website. It is also available on CD and Digital Download on Amazon, iTunes, Bandcamp, and for streaming on Spotify, and on all the main music streaming services and online stores. Please visit the "The Hunt" at Franco Esteve's Official The Hunt Album Page:

https://www.francoesteve.com/music/the-hunt-classical-music-album/



Here is what Franco Esteve says of his creative musical compositions: "For me, composing music is a process of exploration, which is why I'm so drawn to it. There are so many places to visit and explore and express. I think music can act as a live entity within a story, regardless of where or what inspires it."

"The Hunt," is a modern classical crossover music concept album, that explores the hunt that is our lives. It's a story-driven, orchestral soundtrack to life itself. The music and specific instruments and sounds are meant to evoke images and feelings within your mind, projecting your own life's experiences into your own personal film.



About Franco Esteve:

Franco Esteve is a multi-disciplinary artist – a Composer, Filmmaker, Writer, Photographer, and Artist. He expresses himself artistically in many ways and through different media. Born in the Caribbean island of Puerto Rico, with a globe-trotting background, Franco Esteve is as varied as they come. He won the Indie Fest Award of Merit in 2015 – Best Original Score – Consequence, The Doll Chronicles Soundtrack.

His multicultural upbringing throughout the United States and Europe led to his adoption of the concept of everywhere and nowhere for his views of life, origin, and culture. The same has applied to his professional life as well, covering a multitude of disciplines, feeding his thirst for knowledge and expression. He's strived to transmit and communicate that through his various artistic and musical creations.



To find out more about "Franco Esteve" new music album, please visit: https://www.francoesteve.com/music/the-hunt-classical-music-album/ & http://www.francoesteve.com