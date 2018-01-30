ClassicCandleHolders.com Is a Retailer Dedicated to Traditional, Romantic Beauty

Marietta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2018 --The owner and operator, Inna, is proud to announce her new website http://www.ClassicCandleHolders.com. Inna has always enjoyed the aesthetics of classic candleholders, preferring traditional over more modern designs. She believes that it's too easy in daily life to get overly preoccupied with the practical; candleholders are the perfect way to bring a romantic and spiritual element back into the home. Whether customers are shopping for their home, restaurant or office space, the selection of candleholders will warm and relax any space.



The wide variety of products available at ClassicCandleHolders.com is easy to navigate through the website's simple menus. The candle accessories available for purchase include tabletop candleholders, candelabras, candle chandeliers, and candle lanterns for indoor and outdoor use. Inna's favorite aspect of her website is her flower collection. Customers can shop by collection divided into unique flower types: amber calla lily, crystal flower, dawn blossom, rose and much more. These collections reflect the romantic and traditional aesthetic of the whole site, but also have a beautifully natural flair.



In the future, customers will be able to find additional products available on ClassicCandleHolders.com. Inna is currently vetting additional vendors that meet the very specific aesthetic requirements that she has established for her brand; customers can expect to see new products become available in candelabras, chandeliers, lanterns gifts and collections. In addition, a wider variety of flameless options will be listed on the website so that customers are able to purchase 100% safe candles.



To accompany the main website, Inna is launching the blog http://www.CandleHoldersBlog.com.



The blog will provide customers regular information about upcoming products, décor design and collections.



About ClassicCandleHolders.com

ClassicCandleHolders.com is owned and operated by Inna.



Inna

http://www.ClassicCandleHolders.com