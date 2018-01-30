ClassicCandleHolders.com Is a Retailer Dedicated to Traditional, Romantic Beauty

Founder and owner Inna is pleased to announce the launch of ClassicCandleHolders.com, a new online retail store specializing in candles, candle holders and candle accessories that will appeal to customers shopping for décor that is romantic and traditional. Customers will find lanterns, candelabras, chandeliers, gifts and candle collections on the website; more information can be found at the company’s blog CandleHoldersBlog.com.
The wide variety of products available at ClassicCandleHolders.com is easy to navigate through the website's simple menus. The candle accessories available for purchase include tabletop candleholders, candelabras, candle chandeliers, and candle lanterns for indoor and outdoor use. Inna's favorite aspect of her website is her flower collection. Customers can shop by collection divided into unique flower types: amber calla lily, crystal flower, dawn blossom, rose and much more. These collections reflect the romantic and traditional aesthetic of the whole site, but also have a beautifully natural flair.
In the future, customers will be able to find additional products available on ClassicCandleHolders.com. Inna is currently vetting additional vendors that meet the very specific aesthetic requirements that she has established for her brand; customers can expect to see new products become available in candelabras, chandeliers, lanterns gifts and collections. In addition, a wider variety of flameless options will be listed on the website so that customers are able to purchase 100% safe candles.
To accompany the main website, Inna is launching the blog http://www.CandleHoldersBlog.com.
The blog will provide customers regular information about upcoming products, décor design and collections.
