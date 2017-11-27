Claw-Footed Freestanding Baths More Popular Than Ever with Modern Homeowners

Larne, Northern Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2017 --Although there may now be a lot of freestanding bath styles from which customers and homeowners can choose, there's no denying the fact that claw-footed baths are more popular than ever – even with today's modern consumers.



JT Spas, a leading provider of bathroom products and supplies for years, makes it a point to do extensive research on its clients – particularly when it comes to what its clients want and what the trends are in bathrooms today. Bathrooms nowadays are no longer seen as just places or rooms where one can perform specific hygiene tasks – they are now seen as spaces which can become more luxurious; spaces where one can truly relax and rejuvenate oneself (with the right elements, of course).



One certain bathroom element which has experienced a resurgence in recent years is the freestanding bath. The claw-footed freestanding bath, in particular, is more popular with selective and fastidious homeowners nowadays who are looking for that one special bathroom element which can literally transform their bathroom into an enclave of luxury and comfort. This type of bath, as everyone knows, became popular in the Victorian era, and can be said to epitomise the bathroom styles and designs of that period. Anyone who had a claw-footed bath at the time would have been considered living in style and comfort, and claw-footed baths were definitely all the rage. If one were to consider elegance and style, a claw-footed freestanding bath would come to mind.



Nowadays, the trend is pointing towards claw-footed freestanding baths once again. These types of baths are still highly in demand, even with the most modern and contemporary homeowners and even with the emergence of other, sleeker styles of freestanding baths.



The good news is that at JT Spas, claw-footed baths have always been available – and they are available in different styles, sizes, and shapes, along with different prices as well – prices which are more affordable than most. One popular claw-foot freestanding bath is the Moods Richmond Double Ended Freestanding Roll Top Bath in Black, measuring a compact 1690mm by 740mm. This freestanding claw-foot bath is available for only £338.30 in the JT Spas website, although its regular retail price is £500. Another popular product is the Premier Grosvenor Double Ended Freestanding Roll Top bath, measuring 1500mm by 745mm and selling for only £441.70 (down from a regular price of £631).



To find out more about the collection of freestanding baths and other bathroom products at JT Spas, visit http://www.jtspas.co.uk/.



About JT Spas

JT Spas is a well-known and established bathroom product supplier specialising in affordable yet premium quality bathroom products. For those looking for an extensive freestanding bath selection for their homes, visit the JT Spas website.