Clay's Climate Control Announces That It Is Giving Away a Free Furnace Installation to a First Responder

Linwood, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2019 --Clay's Climate Control—a family-owned and operated HVAC company that serves southern New Jersey—is excited to announce that it will be giving away one free furnace installation to one lucky first responder.



People are able to nominate a first responder—this includes volunteer firefighters, police, emergency medical technicians, and paramedic workers—by filling out a submission form on the Clay's Climate Control website. Nominators must provide the nominee's name, phone number, email, first responder role and the reason why they are nominating this hero.



"My wife Jennifer and I have been operating our business in New Jersey for over 15 years, and we are committed to the people in our community. We also do everything we can to give back to our community—whether that is by providing them with high-quality HVAC service and outstanding customer service, or gifting the hard-working first responder heroes with a free HVAC service," commented Clay Pierce, co-owner of Clay's Climate Control. "We are excited to be able to give back to the men and women who put their lives on the line everyday to protect their community by thanking them for their outstanding service with this furnace giveaway."



One lucky nominee of this contest will win one forced air gas furnace, and it will be installed free of charge—any municipal permit costs will always be covered by the Clay's Climate Control team. Nominations will be accepted until Monday, October 21st, 2019, and the contest will be

judged by local press and radio personalities. The lucky winner will be announced Monday, October 28th, 2019.



About Clay's Climate Control

Clay's Climate Control LLC is a family-owned and operated company located in Linwood, NJ. The company was founded by Clay and Jen Pierce in 2001, and they provide professional, stress-free HVAC repair, maintenance and installation services.