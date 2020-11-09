Clay's Climate Control Awards Local First Responder with Free Furnace and Installation to Celebrate the Winner's Impact Within the Community

Linwood, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2020 --Clay's Climate Control has announced the winner of this year's Furnace Installation Giveaway to a deserving First Responder within their community.



This year's winner is Jessica Avellino of Egg Harbor Township.



Jessica is a local nurse at a long term care facility who was one of the front line workers to care for COVID patients during the initial outbreak of the virus.



Her husband, Wayne Avellino, sent a beautiful letter nominating Jessica. In his nomination, he wrote this about his wife, "After 12 + hour days, she would come home from work, start her day at our house then head to her mother's house where she helped care for her sister's six children and her own mother. Jessica never complained of her long and exhausting days, despite being painfully poked for Covid testing every week! She is a wonderful person who cares for others over herself."



This is the second consecutive year that Clay's Climate Control has offered this contest within their community. It is important to owners Jen and Clay Pierce that they give back to the community that has supported them and their business over the years.



"Clay and I both grew up in the area and we love to be able to support the community," said Co-Owner of Clay's Climate Control Jen Pierce. "We know that this year in particular has been very difficult for all first responders and healthcare workers. To be able to install a free furnace for someone deserving and in need warms our hearts. When Wayne's nomination of his wife was chosen as the winner we were delighted!"



As fate would have it, Jessica was given the news of her nomination and award on a special day for her and her husband.



"Jessica did not know that her husband had nominated her and when I called to share the news she was shocked," said Jen. "I read the nomination letter to her and she immediately began to cry. She reminded me that Clay's Climate Control did the original installation of their furnace almost 20 years ago! She also shared that the day I told her was their anniversary! What a present!"



For more information about Clay's Climate Control, visit https://claysclimatecontrol.com/



About Clay's Climate Control

Clay's Climate Control LLC is a family-owned and operated company located in Linwood, NJ. The company was founded by Clay and Jen Pierce in 2001 based on the principle that they could offer an excellent HVAC experience to their customers. Their goal is simple; to provide a professional, stress-free experience for their customer's HVAC repair, maintenance or installation.



Clay offers more than 20 years of experience in the heating and air conditioning industry. As a highly-trained NATE, EPA and BPI-certified technician, he is always on the top of the latest trends. Clay has passed on this strong work ethic to each and every employee. Most of their technicians are also NATE and EPA-certified or working towards certification.



Clay's wife, Jennifer, uses her Biochemistry Degree from Lafayette College to lead the team of reliable and efficient office staff and technicians. Customer satisfaction is her top priority. Clay and Jen are also very active in the community because of their three children, Cody, Brooke and Ty. They donate to many local causes and volunteer their time through charity events, schools and sports.