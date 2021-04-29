Clay's Climate Control Celebrates 20 Years Serving the Community of South Jersey

Linwood, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2021 --Clay's Climate Control, a pillar of the business community in Linwood, New Jersey, is set to celebrate its 20th Anniversary in May. Owners Clay and Jen Pierce founded the company in 2001 on the foundation that they would offer a superior customer experience to the customers of their HVAC company.



It's that foundation that enabled the business to grow...and grow it has! Today, Clay's Climate Control employs 42 technicians and administrative staff and visits 235 clients every week. Their services include everything from heating and air conditioning to air quality control and generator installations. They stand by their motto, "You make the call, we'll handle it all!"



"I think we're successful because first and foremost both Clay and I want to make sure the customer has an amazing experience using a company in the trades," said Co-Owner of Clay's Climate Control Jen Pierce. "Notoriously, trade companies are not known for their customer service and we wanted to change that. Superior customer service is the focus of everything that we do and I believe that is a large reason for our success."



Partners in business and in life, the husband and wife team bring their shared values and strengths to the business.



"We have a great partnership between Jen and me," said Co-Owner of Clay's Climate Control Clay Pierce. "We're both perfectionists, we both wear our business hearts on our sleeves, and we give every single customer and coworker our best."



Building and maintaining relationships is another attribute that sets Clay's Climate Control apart from their competition.



"We don't take any relationship for granted whether it's with our customers or our employees," said Clay. "We strive to make sure that everyone feels valued, appreciated, and fulfilled."



Recently named the #1 Nationwide Residential HVAC Contractor of the Year by ACCA, Clay's Climate Control offers expert comfort consultants and professional, nationally certified technicians certified by NATE. Employees are treated like family and receive the highest level of training and benefits as well as a great work culture centered on their QTECH values: Quality, Teamwork, Enthusiasm, Communication, and Honesty & Integrity.



Community Involvement

Giving back to their community is important to Clay and Jen. In addition to their annual "First Responder Giveaway" contest where they donate a new furnace to a deserving first responder, they also sponsor local community events and support CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates). Every time a customer renews their Clay's Climate Control 3C Club membership, Clay's makes a donation to CASA in their name with the goal being that every child in the foster care system in Atlantic and Cape May Counties has a CASA volunteer representing them. After six years of making donations to this important cause, they have achieved their goal!



Family is Everything

In addition to celebrating the 20th anniversary of Clay's Climate Control, Clay and Jen are looking forward to another milestone event this year - their 20th wedding anniversary in September! As their business has grown over the past two decades so has their family and they are looking forward to all three of their children Cody (17), Brooke (15), and Ty (11) working at the family business this summer.



For more information about Clay's Climate Control, visit https://claysclimatecontrol.com/



About Clay's Climate Control

Clay's Climate Control LLC is a family-owned and operated company that was founded by Clay and Jen Pierce in 2001. Their goal is simple; to provide a professional, stress-free experience for their customer's HVAC repair, maintenance, or installation.



Clay offers more than 20 years of experience in the heating and air conditioning industry. As a highly-trained NATE, EPA, and BPI-certified technician, he is always on the top of the latest trends. Clay has passed on this strong work ethic to each and every employee. Most of their technicians are also NATE and EPA-certified or working towards certification.



Clay's wife, Jennifer, uses her Biochemistry Degree from Lafayette College to lead the team of reliable and efficient office staff and technicians. Customer satisfaction is her top priority. Clay and Jen are also very active in the community because of their three children, Cody, Brooke, and Ty. They donate to many local causes and volunteer their time through charity events, schools, and sports.