Clay's Climate Control Completes Installation of a Heating and Cooling System for a Deserving First Responder Family

Linwood, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/25/2021 --Lt. Chris Maher, a Margate firefighter, was nominated by 14-year-old Seamus Carey of Linwood in 2019. Seamus nominated Chris because of the impact he has had not only on his life but the lives of everyone in the community. Clay's Climate Control was set to install a furnace into Chris and Jesse's home, but due to multiple renovation projects and a new baby on the way, the replacement was put on hold by the homeowners, who suggested donating the new heater to another family in need.



Clay and Jennifer Pierce recognized Chris's many contributions to the community and in return, wanted to do something for him. The owners of Clay's chose to hold onto the heater until the family was ready. After several complexities and the many challenges that COVID-19 inflicted upon the Maher family, Clay's management team decided to install the entire two-zone system free of charge.



A job that normally would have taken the Clay's Climate Control team a little over half a day to complete evolved into a five-day project. Not only did the Maher family receive a new heater installation, but they were also gifted a new air conditioning unit, coil, thermostats, ductwork, registers, refrigerant piping, and gas piping as well as electrical work completed by C.P. Electric.



Clay and Jennifer are overjoyed at the opportunity to provide a brand new, high-efficiency heating and cooling system to a local, deserving family like the Maher's and look forward to the next First Responder Giveaway.



About Clay's Climate Control

Clay's Climate Control LLC is a family-owned and operated company located in Linwood, NJ. The company was founded by Clay and Jen Pierce in 2001, and they provide professional, stress-free HVAC repair, maintenance, and installation services.