Clay's Climate Control Donates $10,000 to CASA of Atlantic City

Linwood, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2019 --Clay's Climate Control — the HVAC service experts of south Jersey — is excited and honored to be able to announce that they recently donated $10,000 to the National Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Association. Although they have been donating to this organization for 5 years, this is the most sizable amount they have donated to date.



"As a business owner, there are many organizations that ask us to donate. For us, giving back to the community where we live, do business, and raise our family was always of utmost importance," stated Jen Pierce, co-owner of Clay's Climate Control.



After attending an event in 2015, Clay's Climate Control learned about CASA — what they did for the children in their community and how they did not have enough funds to help every child. It was after this event that Clay's decided to make CASA the organization they would donate to, and they began donating immediately.



As a family-owned and operated HVAC company that serves southern New Jersey, Clay's Climate Control prides itself in making giving back to its community a top priority. Jen, along with her husband and co-owner, Clay, have 3 kids of their own, so CASA — which provides court appointed advocates to children who have been abused or neglected — has been the perfect fit for this family of five.



"Over the years, we have attended multiple events where we have listened to children who grew up in the foster system, listened to foster parents, and listened to CASA Staff and Board Members share the current priorities of CASA and their vision for the future," Jen said. "All events caused us to feel like we needed to do more, [so] each year we increased our monetary donations."



And increase, they have. Thanks to this year's donation, Clay's Climate Control was able to provide a CASA to every child in Atlantic County and Cape May County, a fact that Jen Pierce said has "warmed our hearts."



"Our work is not done though — we want to continue to be able to provide a CASA for every child in the community for years to come," Jen said, adding that Clay's has committed to donating to CASA for at least another 5 years.



About Clay's Climate Control

Clay's Climate Control LLC is a family-owned and operated company located in Linwood, NJ. The company was founded by Clay and Jen Pierce in 2001, and they provide professional, stress-free HVAC repair, maintenance and installation services.