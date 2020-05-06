Clay's Climate Control Gives Back with a Healthcare Worker Giveaway — Winner Will Receive a New Air Conditioning Unit

Linwood, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2020 --Clay's Climate Control — a family owned and operated HVAC company that services communities throughout southern New Jersey — has announced that it will be giving away a free air conditioning unit to one lucky frontline healthcare worker. This giveaway contest comes during a time when frontline healthcare workers are going above and beyond to keep communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this is just one way that Clay's Climate Control is showing their appreciation.



Healthcare providers, which includes doctors, podiatrists, dentists, chiropractors, clinical psychologists, optometrists, nurse practitioners, nurse-midwives, registered nurses or clinical social workers who practice in the state of New Jersey, will be nominated via a submission system online. Nominators must provide their nominee's name, as well as why they are nominating this person. These submissions will then be judged by Diane Mitchell of the Mike and Diane show on 95.1 WAYV, Joe Molineux of The Press of Atlantic City and Joe Martucci, Meteorologist for The Press of Atlantic City. Once the winner is chosen, Clay's Climate Control will replace and install a new air conditioning unit, as well as the coil if deemed necessary.



"These past few weeks have been very challenging for everyone," commented Jennifer Pierce, Clay's owner/general manager. "Healthcare workers in particular have shown amazing courage. They have put the interest of the patients and public before their own. For this reason, we want to acknowledge their heroism by giving back."



This is not the first giveaway that Clay's Climate Control has done to show their appreciation for the people who protect their community. In fact, last year Clay's Climate Control did a similar giveaway to thank first responders, and the winner received a free furnace installation.



People will be able to begin submitting their nominations starting on May 1st, 2020, and it will conclude on May 31st, 2020. The frontline healthcare worker who has been chosen as the winner, and will be the lucky recipient of a new air conditioning unit, will be announced on June 1st, 2020.



About Clay's Climate Control

Clay's Climate Control LLC is a family-owned and operated company located in Linwood, NJ. The company was founded by Clay and Jen Pierce in 2001, and they provide professional, stress-free HVAC repair, maintenance and installation services.



