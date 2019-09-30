Clay's Climate Control Has Committed to Hiring and Educating 15 Industry Professionals Pledge to America's Workers

Linwood, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2019 --Clay's Climate Control has announced their dedication to the American workforce by ensuring future generations of industry professionals, by joining the Air Conditioning Contractors of America's Pledge to America's Workers, an initiative by Present Trump and his Administration.



In celebration of the July 25, one-year anniversary of Pledge to America's Workers, companies and trade groups have committed to creating new opportunities over the next five years for American students and workers, whether through apprenticeships and work-based learning, continuing education, on-the-job training, and re-skilling.



Clay's Climate Control pledge number of 15 workers in the next 5 years is included in the 75,000 industry professionals that the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA) have committed to hiring and/or providing education for.



"Clay's Climate Control is dedicated to contractor excellence and delivering essential comfort and indoor air quality by following ACCA's nationally recognized design, installation, and maintenance standards," said Clay Pierce, co-owner of Clay's Climate Control. "As active ACCA members, we are proud to join the Pledge to America's Workers and demonstrate our commitment to continuing education programs and expanding opportunities for rewarding careers in the skilled trades."



For additional information or questions, contact Jennifer Pierce, General Manager and Owner, at jen@claysclimatecontrol.com or 609-653-2295.



For more information about the Air Conditioning Contractors of America, Contact Deb Weiner, ACCA Manager of Communications at deb.weiner@acca.org or (703) 824-8862.



About Clay's Climate Control

Clay's Climate Control LLC is a family-owned and operated company located in Linwood, NJ. The company was founded by Clay and Jen Pierce in, and provides professional, stress-free HVAC repairs, maintenance and installation.



About ACCA

The Air Conditioning Contractors of America, is the nation's premier trade association for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration contractors. ACCA's member companies provide quality service in heating, air conditioning, refrigeration, building and home performance, solar, hydronics, and plumbing. ACCA has created the nationally-recognized and industry-endorsed standards needed to ensure HVACR systems are properly installed and maintained. Learn more at www.acca.org.