Linwood, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2020 --Every year, the Air Conditioning Contractors of America (ACCA) presents a national award to a residential contracting company with the honor of being the ACCA 2020 Residential Contractor of the Year. This year, out of thousands of contractors who belong to the ACCA and are eligible for this award, Clay's Climate Control is pleased to announce that it's that contractor that has won! Prior to choosing the Contractor of the Year, a panel of ACCA Past Chairmen determine a group of finalists. This year's judges were: Tony Shaker of Enfinity Partners, Larry Taylor of Taylor Consulting, Greg Leisgang of JonLe Heating & Cooling, Richard Dean of Environmental Systems Associates, Inc., Stan Johnson, retired from Stan's Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc.



From here, the winner is chosen, and based on the criteria they were judging on, Clay's won! Read on to learn more about what goes into choosing the winner and why Clay's Climate Control was voted Contractor of the Year.



Providing HVAC Excellence to Everyone and Everything

When it comes to choosing the Contractor of the Year, the ability to deliver excellence is a key component. This type of excellence includes:



Administering superior heating and air conditioning services, composing a team of credentialed and well trained HVAC technicians , offering friendly, reliable and helpful customer services, making HVAC services easier for homeowners via a high-quality maintenance plan, being committed to making it easy for customers to do business via technology (IE online booking and a booking app) and having been in business since 2001 — and having the drive to always improve — it's safe to say that Clay's Climate Control delivers on excellence every time.



Getting Involved with — and Making a Difference in — the Community

These days, more and more companies are making it a priority to not just benefit their bottom line but also benefit their community. Because of this, the ACCA has made this a component for Contract of the Year eligibility. As a family-owned and operated company, Clay's prides itself in participating in community events and doing everything it can to make its community a better place. In fact, a charity Clay's Climate Control holds near and dear to its heart is the National Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Association. To help support this amazing cause, Clay's donated $10,000 to this organization in 2019 with the hopes of donating even more in the years to come. Additionally, Clay's is also committed to making local high school students aware of all of the amazing opportunities that are available to them in the trades through a New Jersey Structured Learning Experience at Mainland High School.



Going Above and Beyond for Employees

Supporting employees in a variety of ways should be crucial for all companies, which is why it's such an important factor that the ACCA considers during the nomination process. From providing employees with consistent training to making sure the HVAC techs can do their job properly and safely, there's no doubt that Clay's delivers on this. Not only has Clay's established a healthy and supportive work environment, but it has also pledged to create 50 new opportunities over the next five years — this pledge involves educating, training and reskilling American workers from high school age to near retirement.



Find out for yourself today why Clay's Climate Control was voted Contractor of the Year! Contact us today to schedule your next HVAC maintenance, repair, replacement appointment.