Clean Air Services, Inc. Is an Expert Service Provider of Smoke Removal in Mobile and Hattiesburg

Theodore, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2022 --Clean Air Services, Inc. is a prominent company that specializes in smoke and dust removal in New Orleans and Slidell. They have more than two decades of experience in the HVAC/Air Duct Cleaning and Mold Remediation Industry, and is staffed with Certified Indoor Environmentalists (CIE), Certified Mold Remediators (CMR), NADCA Air Systems Cleaning Specialists (ASCS), and qualified cleaning technicians.



Researchers at the California Consortium for Thirdhand Smoke at the University of California at San Francisco report that the most common complaints from individuals exposed to third-hand smoke include eye irritation, stuffy nose, and allergy symptoms. The best defense against the adverse effects of third-hand smoke would be to maintain a clean, odor-free environment at home. Clean Air Services, Inc. can significantly help in this process. They have even partnered with certain professionals in the nicotine and smoke remediation field to provide their clients with the best possible quality of service.



Cleaning the ductwork and vents at home is just one aspect of ensuring a healthy and odor-free environment. Harmful toxins and chemicals can stick to the ceilings, floors, and walls. In many cases, professional cleaning becomes necessary as the particulate accumulation is too severe. Repainting surfaces, including walls and ceilings, and carpet replacement, might also be required. Clean Air Services, Inc. maintains a relationship with companies that can assist with all such activities. This company can even aid in removing the 'hidden' sources of nicotine and eliminate offensive odors re-circulating throughout the house. Their proven, systematic approach makes Clean Air Services, Inc. a prominent service provider of smoke removal in Mobile and Hattiesburg. Their push/pull cleaning technique is well suited for removing the sticky contaminants associated with cigarette smoke from the HVAC system. This ensures that no additional contamination occurs after the communal areas are cleaned.



About Clean Air Services, Inc.

Clean Air Services, Inc. offers HVAC cleaning, smoke removal, and mold remediation services to people across Hattiesburg, New Orleans, Slidell, Biloxi, Gulfport, Jackson, and nearby areas.